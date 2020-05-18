Scattered thunderstorms Monday afternoon

Warm and humid conditions ahead of today's cold front will set the stage for the instability necessary for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Expect highs near 80 with peeks of sunshine. The cold front should clear the Alabama-Mississippi state-line around lunchtime. Along and just ahead of the front expect a line of thunderstorms to develop and track east through the early evening hours. Severe weather is unlikely for most of North Alabama Monday but parts of Jackson and DeKalb counties have been included in the isolated severe threat or SPC's 1/5 threat level. Greatest threat with any strong storm today is gusty damaging winds, though those chances are very low.

Even though the cold front moves east of our area tonight, the system responsible for today's thunderstorms will stall just to our northeast across eastern Tennessee. This will lead to gloomy and cool conditions Tuesday, with highs struggling into the upper 60s. Additional showers are possible Tuesday then again Wednesday and Thursday as the system stays stalled just to our northeast. We do begin to warm back up to near 80 by Thursday. The stalled system finally begins to move out Friday. Temperatures surge into the mid 80s just in time for the holiday weekend. However, a muggy summer like airmass will return as well, bringing daily chances for showers and storms Saturday and especially next Sunday.