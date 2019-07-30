Scattered thunderstorms Tuesday

A weakening cold front just west of Northern Alabama will allow for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. The increased cloud cover from this activity will also keep today's highs 3-5 degrees cooler than the last few days.

Severe thunderstorms are not expected but any stronger storm will produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Chances for storms will drop off by this evening. Wednesday will bring another chance of mostly afternoon thunderstorms. Most of the data highlights Sand Mountain as the best chances for rain Wednesday.

Expect drier conditions by Thursday along with warmer afternoon highs. Just some hit or miss afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible heading into this weekend.