Scattered strong to severe storms possible Thursday

Shower and storm chances remain low through the early afternoon Thursday. This is dependent on a decaying line of thunderstorms from out of the northwest Thursday morning. If the line holds together enough this morning, showers and a few storms could move into areas west of I-65 prior to noon.

Scattered showers and a few storms increase in coverage by mid-afternoon but enough sun should break through to push highs once again to the low-80s.

Scattered showers and storms chances peak around 9 pm tonight, then the passage of a cold front takes the rain out of the area. Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center places North Alabama in Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe storms Thursday. The primary concern with any strong to severe storms will be damaging straight-line winds. In total, most spots only pick up between a quarter and half an inch of rain.

In the wake of the front, highs dip to the mid-70s Friday but we're back to 80 by Sunday.

Rain and storms are back in the area as soon as Sunday, although the chance is fairly low. Rain coverage increases and even the chance for strong storms is back in the forecast Monday into Tuesday. We'll be watching this time period closely for the chance of severe weather.