Scattered storms tonight, staying gray to start the weekend

As the front passes, rain and storms track through from west to east into the early morning hours of Saturday. Temperatures only dip to near 60 Saturday morning, so again, the cool down isn't substantial.

In the wake of the front, which should exit to the east by midday at the latest Saturday, we keep it cloudy and damp. Areas of drizzle are possible with otherwise spotty showers and a high near 70. Sunday is a bit drier and warmer, although we aren't able to shake the clouds entirely. Expect a high in the mid 70s to close out the weekend.

On to next week - there's a lot to talk about. For the first half of the week, there's another fairly weak, dry cold front on the way by Tuesday. This will send highs from near 80 on Monday back to the mid 70s Tuesday. No more than a couple of isolated showers should accompany the front.

The more potent storm system really starts to evolve Wednesday into Thursday. There's quite a bit of uncertainty with the exact timing of the rain and storms still, but the second half of next week will likely be an active one. When the timing becomes clearer, expect to see the rain chances increase. The set up would be conducive to strong to severe storms, another aspect of the forecast we are closely monitoring.