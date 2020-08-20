Clear
Scattered storms to kick off Friday Night Football

A few storms can be on the stronger side, too.

Posted: Aug 20, 2020 3:48 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

The first half of Thursday proved to be fairly mundane. Still, storms in central Alabama have the potential to shift northward by late in the evening, reaching North Alabama after sunset. A couple storms can be on the stronger side, a threat that continues to end the week.

Overnight tonight, expect scattered storms, especially before midnight. Otherwise, clouds persist and lows dip into the upper 60s by sunrise Friday. Both Friday and Saturday are very similar in regard to storm coverage and temperatures. It’s all because a front is stalled out along the Gulf Coast, providing a focusing mechanism for storm development. As the front starts lifting northward as a warm front, storms will increase in coverage through the day Saturday. Keep in mind that for Friday, strong to severe storms will be possible. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats with the strongest storms. Most of North Alabama is included in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.

Finally by the end of the weekend, the pattern starts to shift and storms will only be isolated on Sunday. Expect a few storms Monday and Tuesday afternoons as well. With fewer afternoon storms, temperatures will be edging upward back into the lower 90s.

Looking even farther ahead into next week, all eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical depressions heading for the States. Both TD 13 and TD 14 are expected to strengthen in the coming days. TD 13 is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by the time it enters the Gulf Monday into Tuesday. As for TD 14, it should strengthen then maintain tropical storm status as it approaches the Texas coast during the same time frame. All interests along the Gulf Coast should be watching these systems in the coming days. Even North Alabama could see some impact from the remnants later next week, although the exact timing and placement is highly uncertain.

