Scattered storms this weekend, closely watching the tropics

Rain chances will persist through all of next week. Parts of North Alabama could see upwards of three inches of rainfall over the next seven days.

Posted: Sep 12, 2020 7:37 AM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

North Alabama is waking up to a muggy start to your Saturday. Most of the area will stay dry through the morning hours. Enjoy the dry time while you can as showers and storms will be on the increase later this afternoon. The good news is data sources are backing off a bit on the coverage of showers and storms today. However, the chance remains through the afternoon and early into your Saturday evening. Highs top out in the upper 80s this afternoon, but the muggy airmass in place will make it feel more like the upper 90s this afternoon with no relief from any passing storms.

By Sunday morning, a frontal boundary currently off to our northwest will slowly make its way towards North Alabama. However, this front will not quite make it to our area and instead stall just to our north. This means an active weather pattern not only for Sunday but much of the week ahead. Expect showers and storms to redevelop along this stalled boundary early Sunday morning then shift to the southeast into the early afternoon. Drier air will also move into North Alabama from the east, resulting in decreasing rain chances Sunday afternoon and evening. We are not anticipating severe weather this weekend. But we will need to closely watch the potential for localized flooding in locations that see heavier storms train over the same area. Despite this drier air moving in for the second half of Sunday, the muggy airmass will stick around for the start of the work week.

While all of this is going on, we continue to closely monitor Tropical Depression 19, which is centered right over South Florida this morning. TD 19 is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico later today, eventually making landfall close to New Orleans early Tuesday. For North Alabama, some outer bands associated with the remnants of this tropical system could arrive as early as Tuesday or Wednesday. However, the greatest impacts will not be felt here at home until Friday, with heavy rain likely should the system hold together long enough to move north towards our area. Again, severe weather is not expected this week, but heavy rainfall will be a concern. When all is said and done, much of North Alabama could see as much as 2.0" to 2.5" of rain over the next seven days. Areas west of I-65 could see closer to three inches of rainfall in that same timeframe. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates as this soggy forecast continues to evolve.

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
