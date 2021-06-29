Scattered storms this afternoon, more rain late week

It's a quiet start to the day this morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low 70s. We are keeping an eye on what's left of Tropical Storm Danny (since downgraded to a Tropical Depression) just to our southeast across central Georgia. There isn't too much left of this system, but a cluster of showers and storms along the Alabama-Georgia border right now will stay just to our south this morning. Outside of spotty showers mainly in northeast Alabama, we should stay dry through noon. Later this afternoon, what's left of Danny will serve as a source of lift for higher coverage of showers and thunderstorms here at home. Not everyone will see rain and no severe weather is expected. However, any storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Storm coverage should taper off by sunset.

More scattered showers and storms are in the forecast Wednesday, but coverage is not quite as widespread as what we will see today. High temperatures hover in the upper 80s. By Thursday afternoon, a cold front brings us another round of showers and storms that lasts through early Saturday. Pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible Friday, but no severe weather concerns at this time. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches could lead to localized flooding concerns late week and this weekend. Speaking of the weekend, data sources continue to push this cold front well to our south Saturday, thus limiting our rain chances for the holiday weekend. We'll keep small rain chances through the weekend for now, but the trends are heading in the right direction! An added bonus is an unusually "cool" 4th of July. High temperatures will only be in the mid 80s. While that's still pretty warm, that will be about 5-7 degrees below normal for 4th of July. Lower humidity will make it feel even more comfortable too.