Scattered storms, staying humid

Wednesday we'll have another day very similar to what we've seen today. Scattered showers and storms become more widespread during the second half of the day and temperatures will be a little below average thanks to the increase in cloud cover and rain coverage.

North Alabama will be sandwiched between a cold front (that washes out before it makes it here) and the leftovers of Nicholas along the Gulf Coast. Southerly flow keeps Gulf moisture directed at the Tennessee Valley for the next several days, so we'll keep this scattered rain chance for the rest of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures remain below average with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s.