Scattered storms return Friday

The trend of mostly cloudy skies, humid conditions, and spotty showers continues.

Posted: Sep 16, 2021 5:53 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Tonight we'll drop back into the upper 60s. Friday will be quite similar to the past several days, but all indications are that we'll have a bit higher coverage of rain and storms during the afternoon and evening. Friday night football may be put on hold in a couple of spots with storms in the area. Saturday and Sunday are really no different. In fact, there's no real discernable pattern change until a cold front sweeps through by the middle of next week.

That cold front should bring a much welcomed drop in humidity and temperatures, in addition to pushing out the clouds and rain. At this point, the front looks to move through Wednesday, making for beautiful weather to end next week.

Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
