Scattered storms return Friday

Tonight we'll drop back into the upper 60s. Friday will be quite similar to the past several days, but all indications are that we'll have a bit higher coverage of rain and storms during the afternoon and evening. Friday night football may be put on hold in a couple of spots with storms in the area. Saturday and Sunday are really no different. In fact, there's no real discernable pattern change until a cold front sweeps through by the middle of next week.

That cold front should bring a much welcomed drop in humidity and temperatures, in addition to pushing out the clouds and rain. At this point, the front looks to move through Wednesday, making for beautiful weather to end next week.