Scattered storms Sunday

Scattered storms are possible Sunday morning through the late night hours. Additional heavy rain could lead to some localized flash flooding

Posted: Aug 29, 2020 10:48 PM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

On Saturday both the Huntsville and Birmingham National Weather Services Offices surveyed storm damage in North Alabama.  Two EF-1 tornadoes were found in Winston County.  Two Cullman County tornadoes: EF-1 and an EF-0. The EF-0 crossed over into Morgan County near Eva.

Shower and thunderstorm chances are back on the increase once again for Sunday. Some storms tomorrow afternoon could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall are all possible. Showers and thunderstorms will continue Monday and Tuesday before slowly tapering off by midweek. One thing we will have to watch closely is the flooding potential. Given how much we saw from Friday's storms, some localized flooding and runoff is possible since the ground is so saturated. Highs top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s through the entire week ahead.

