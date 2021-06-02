Scattered storms linger into Thursday morning

About 2/3 of North Alabama remains under a Marginal Risk for severe weather through Thursday morning. Wind gusting to 60 MPH and locally heavy rain are the main threats with the strongest storms. Small hail has been reported, too.

We'll have scattered storms tonight into Thursday morning with an approaching cold front. For Thursday, our eastern counties will also be under a Marginal severe threat. Most thunderstorm activity can be expected before lunchtime, but storms hang on farther east before the front exists into Georgia. Don't expect a big cool down, but the weather will at least be mainly quiet in the wake of the front both Friday and Saturday.

Storm chances begin to creep up again Sunday and scattered storms are expected every day for at least the first half of next week. Temperatures are on a fairly even keel in the coming days with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.