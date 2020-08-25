Scattered storms, heavy rain threat from tropical remnants this week

For Tuesday, some of Marco’s rain and moisture will impact North Alabama today and into Wednesday. We’ll start the day with the chance for a few showers in the morning, becoming more scattered off and on rain and storms through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures climb to the mid 80s during the afternoon.

By Wednesday, expect storms to be few and far between. Even for most of Thursday, the situation is pretty quiet. However, by Thursday night and especially Friday, the remnants of what’s now Tropical Storm Laura will be knocking on our door. Laura is expected to strengthen to a category 2 hurricane before making landfall along the Louisiana coast. Once inland, the storm rapidly weakens and the remnants shift northward into Arkansas. Currently, the National Hurricane Center track takes the remnants of Laura into the mid-Mississippi River Valley, shifting eastward across Kentucky and Tennessee by the end of the week..