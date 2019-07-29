Scattered storms for Tuesday

Most areas had a warm and dry start to the work week, outside a few heavy showers near Sand Mountain. Rain chances increase Tuesday morning, especially in the Shoals, where a few showers are possible for the morning commute. Most areas get a break through midday before scattered showers and storms develop ahead of a cold front tomorrow afternoon and evening. While widespread severe weather is unlikely, the strongest storms tomorrow afternoon will be capable of producing gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Daily chances for afternoon showers and storms return to the forecast through the work week. Afternoon heating combined with the return of humidity to the Valley will allow for isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop each day through the next seven days. Temperatures stay right around normal for late July and early August standards, with highs ranging in the upper 80s and lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.