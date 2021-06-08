Scattered storms and the risk of flooding continue Wednesday

Until then, muggy conditions with scattered storms prevail. Tonight is no different. Expect storms off and on to persist into Wednesday morning. Some stonger storms are still possible, especially before midnight and in locations father west. The strongest storms will pack gusty wind, frequent lightning, and very heavy rain. Lows only make it down to 70° and it'll be humid by all standards.

Wednesday isn't much different. Rain and storms continue through the day with a high in the lower 80s. At this point in time, there's no outlined risk for severe weather. Day by day, storms start to become less numerous, finally dwindling to only isolated activity by the start of next week. In all, some spots will pick up upwards of 3 to 4 inches of rain just through Saturday. We'll need to monitor the potential for flooding in the coming days as the ground becomes increasingly saturated.