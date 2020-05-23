Scattered storms again Sunday

Temperatures hold steady in the 80s with lows in the 60s and we keep a chance for storms each and every day for at least the next week. For the rest of the holiday weekend, you should still be able to salvage some time outdoors, but keep an eye and an ear out for storms brewing nearby.

Overnight, we'll have a few showers and storms early, some of which can be on the stronger side with gusty wind and small hail - that's in addition to frequent lightning and heavy rain. Sunday starts mainly quiet with areas of fog and an otherwise partly cloudy sky. Expect mild temperatures in the upper 60s. Scattered showers and storms develop by midday and continue through the evening. Highs reach the upper 80s. Memorial Day will have nearly identical weather, aside from the fact that showers and storms look to start a bit early in the day, becoming slightly more widespread through the evening. As mentioned previously, you'll need to keep an eye out for lightning if you're at the lake, pool, or golf course.

Heading into next week, the weather doesn't see much improvement. Showers and storms persist Tuesday and Wednesday and recur each and every day. While most activity will be focused to the afternoon and evening, we can still see a few showers and storms in the morning. There's no outlined risk for severe weather at this time for next week, but any stronger storms can still produce the same hazards as outlined above.