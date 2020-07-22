Scattered storms a fixture in the forecast

Rain and storms proved to be hit and miss for North Alabama Wednesday afternoon. Until then, most storms fizzle toward midnight under a partly cloudy sky. Lows dip to the lower 70s and areas of fog are possible late.

Thursday brings a renewed chance for rain and storms. Continued humidity and highs in the lower 90s will allow for storm development after lunchtime and for those that skip the rain, heat index values will be back in the lower triple digits. It's yet again a 50/50 shot at storms. Some storms can be on the stronger side again, especially farther north closer to the TN/AL state line. Gusty wind, hail, frequent lightning, and torrential rain are all on the table with any stronger storms.

The pattern remains pretty much unchanged for the next several days. Lows in the lower to mid 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s, humidity, and the chance for thunderstorms are what we'll have to look forward to.

If you've got beach plans, you should know what is trying to take shape in the Gulf over the next 5 days. The National Hurricane Center has given an area of disturbed weather just off the western coast of Cuba an 80% chance of tropical development. This cluster of storms will keep a mainly westward track, heading for the coasts of Texas and Louisiana. While this is, at a minimum, bad news for the western Gulf, beach plans should be okay if you're heading to Alabama or Florida shores. Keep in mind the chance for rip currents can be elevated, though.​

Something else of interest: Tropical Storm Gonzalo. The center of circulation is due east of the Windward Islands with a track that takes it westward in the coming days. The formation of the tropical storm marks the earliest "G" storm on record in the Atlantic. That beats the old record previosuly held by TS Gert from July 24, 2005. In comparison, we usually (on average) don't reach the "G" named storm until mid-September.