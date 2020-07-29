Scattered storms Wednesday, several waves of rain beginning Thursday

With some exceptions, the last two weeks North Alabama has been stuck in the low to mid 90s with daily pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings. Wednesday we'll still see pop-up afternoon storms but cloud cover will keep highs in the 80s. Beginning tomorrow several waves of rain, occasionally heavy with embedded thunderstorms will move through North Alabama through Saturday. As the ground becomes saturated, we'll need to keep an eye out for standing water and flooding. In more intense storms, flash flooding will be a concern as well.

North Alabama has been placed in Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather for Thursday. The concern is for damaging straight line winds, even wind below severe limits can be capable of taking down trees in the water-logged ground.

With an approaching system from the west and a nearly stalled out cold front to our north Thursday, waves of rain take over and persist into Saturday morning.

In total, we should see over two inches of rain through Friday, although locally higher amounts are possible in storms and where heavier rain bands set up shop. Activity becomes more scattered by the second half of the weekend, knocking down rain chances to just a few storms each afternoon.