Scattered storms Sunday, big cool down next week

Summer is definitely in the air across North Alabama this weekend! Most areas have stayed dry on this Saturday, but we have seen a couple light showers dot the map in the Shoals this afternoon. These showers will taper off with the loss of daytime heating this evening. Those seeing showers right now should dry out by 7 or 8 PM. Overnight lows do not drop all that much thanks to the muggy atmosphere we have in place. We wake up Sunday morning to temperatures in the mid 60s.

Sunday will bring a more widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms across North Alabama as a cold front approaches from the west. Additional moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will move into the area throughout the day, adding extra fuel for showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening. The first of what will be several waves of off and on showers and storms will begin around lunchtime (12-2 PM). Off and on showers and storms continue into Sunday evening, then through the overnight into Monday morning. The cold front will not sweep through the area until midday Monday. Rain chances come to an end for all of North Alabama by Monday evening. No severe weather is expected, but one or two storms could produce heavy rainfall during this time period, so take it slow on the roads should you end up under one of these heavier storms. Rainfall totals will stay around a half inch for most spots, but areas that see heavier rain could pick up closer to three quarters of an inch to one inch of rain.

Once the cold front passes through, expect a cool down for the rest of the work week. Highs will drop back into the upper 60s Tuesday and stay in the 70s through Thursday. The system responsible for our showers and storms Sunday and Monday will stall just to our northeast and persist through most of next week. This means off and on showers will remain in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday before the system finally starts to move again Friday.