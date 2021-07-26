Clear

Hot with scattered storms Monday, dangerous heat sets in by midweek

Monday will likely have the most coverage of storms of the workweek but will also likely be the coolest. Low-90s this afternoon and closer to the mid-90s by midweek.

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 7:57 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Showers and storms remain in the forecast today and Tuesday. Chances peak in the mid to late afternoon hours, with heavy rain and gusty winds the primary concerns with any stronger storms. Even with slightly higher storm coverage this afternoon, highs still climb into the low-90s with heat index values near 100 Monday.

By midweek, our pattern becomes much drier and much hotter. We will see our hottest air of the season Wednesday and Thursday. Actual air temperatures will reach the mid to maybe upper 90s. Feels like values will be between 105 and 110 degrees as well. If you will be outside at all in the week ahead, take care of yourself! Stay cool, stay hydrated, and take plenty of breaks.

