Scattered storms Friday followed by a great weekend

Until then, organized showers and storms continue to fade overnight. An isolated shower or rumble of thunder is possible through Friday morning, but most locations will stay dry with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures drop to the lower 60s by sunrise.

Ahead of a cold front Friday, scattered showers and storms redevelop during the afternoon. Those will clear from the northwest to the southeast with the passage of the front, making way for cooler and more comfortable conditions beginning Saturday. An isolated shower or storm is possible in our southeastern counties earlier in the day, but all locations are clear and sunny Sunday. Temperatures return to a more seasonable level with lows in the 50s and highs in the lower 80s. A streak of nice weather lasts through at least the first half of next week.

While we keep sunshine with minimal storm chances next week, we don't keep the near-average temperatures. Highs climb to the mid 80s by Tuesday and low 90s by Wednesday. If Huntsville manages to reach 90° Wednesday afternoon, it will be the first time this year.