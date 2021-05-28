Scattered storms Friday, cool start to Memorial Day Weekend

A Marginal Risk for severe weather has been issued for North Alabama Friday. This is the Storm Prediction Center's 1 out of 5 risk for isolated severe storms. The primary concern for any strong to severe storm would be damaging straight-line winds. Hail is possible today but damaging hail to crops and property is unlikely. With any storm, regardless of strength, expect heavy rain and lightning.

The severe risk window is late morning through this afternoon as the cold front approaches. This is the front that will knock temperatures down to values about 10 degrees below average for the start of Memorial Day weekend.

The good news is the weekend weather will bring a little something for everyone when it comes to temperatures and for all of us, it stays dry from start to finish. Highs Saturday will struggle to reach the mid 70s and lows Sunday morning dip to the lower 50s. Sunday afternoon we'll warm to the upper 70s and 80s are back for Memorial Day. The rain holds off until next week when afternoon pop up storms make a comeback.