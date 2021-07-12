Scattered storms fire up again Tuesday

Tonight, lows dip to near 70 and we’ll keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Storms continue Tuesday and we’ll have to keep an eye on the potential for flooding. The ground is saturated from Sunday’s rain, so an additional one to two inches can lead to flooding and standing water through Wednesday.

As high pressure builds in from the east on Wednesday and the stalled front dissipates, storm coverage will decrease but the chance for at least an isolated storm remains in the forecast. High temperatures will be warmer but still slightly below average. This will be the case again Thursday. By the end of the week, Gulf moisture begins to increase again across North Alabama and as another front stalls out across the Ohio Valley, our rain chances go up for the weekend.