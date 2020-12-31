Scattered showers to end 2020, strong storms possible to start 2021

The last day of 2020 is starting off dry, mild, and cloudy. Temperatures for most spots in the mid 50s this morning. Some of our northern communities are actually a bit cooler in the 40s, however. That is thanks to a stalled boundary settled across Middle Tennessee that has brought rain just to our north all night and all morning. By this afternoon, showers will be back on the increase from the south and move into our area, lasting through most of the evening. If you have any New Year's plans, keep the umbrellas handy as these scattered showers will be around when the clock strikes midnight to ring in 2021. We are not too concerned about thunderstorms at midnight, but that will change as the night progresses.

After midnight, we will be keeping a close eye on a broken line of thunderstorms that is expected to be occurring in Mississippi. We expect these storms to move towards North Alabama overnight, but weaken somewhat as they do so. In the meantime, increasing showers and storms will develop ahead of the main line and move through North Alabama. This initial round of storms could help limit the intensity and strength of the main line of storms as it moves closer. We do expect the line to weaken, but a few strong to marginally severe storms will remain possible through the morning hours. The best window to see strong storms appears to be between 3 AM and Noon Friday. Heavy rain is the primary threat with many spots picking up three quarters to an inch and a half of rain through Friday evening. This could cause localized flooding concerns. Gusty winds are also possible, with some gusts near 35 MPH even outside of thunderstorms. There is also enough wind energy in place to see a brief isolated tornado. That threat is very low, but still not zero. Any lingering storms will fizzle into scattered showers east of I-65 Friday afternoon.

Tomorrow morning will certainly not be a severe weather outbreak, but a few warnings are possible. Stay weather aware and make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings while you're sleeping overnight. Stay with us for updates on air and online over the next 24 to 36 hours. The good news is the weekend is trending drier, outside of a small shower chance Saturday. Highs fall back into the 50s through next week.