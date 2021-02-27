Scattered showers throughout Saturday

Overcast skies and spotty showers to kick off the weekend. Most of the rain we'll see Saturday will be before noon. This evening should be dry, with a slight chance for scattered showers but mainly just cloud coverage.

Sunday begins with plenty of cloud coverage, but dry. It will also be a breezy day with wind gusts reaching as high as 20 mph at certain parts of the day.

Once we go into Sunday night, heavy rain moves in and continues throughout the night into Monday morning making for a wet commute to start off the work week. The system moves out to our south by the afternoon, but more rain follows Tuesday.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday.