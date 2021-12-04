Wet pattern begins with scattered showers

Patchy fog to start the day, but any fog should move out before late morning. Cloudy skies persist as scattered showers are expected throughout the day. Rain today is very isolated in nature though we can't rule out some thunderstorms throughout the day. By tonight, any shower activity should clear out giving us a dry night.

Another mild morning for Sunday with isolated scattered showers once again throughout the day. Widespread heavy rain by Sunday night into the overnight hours. Heavier rain for Monday. Biggest threat looks to be damaging winds with gusts expected to get as high as 50 mph.