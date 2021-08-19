Clear

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday, flood concerns

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will be possible all day Thursday. Additional heavy rain on top of already saturated conditions could lead to localized flooding.

Posted: Aug 19, 2021 7:53 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Storm chances remain high for the entire day Thursday as well as Friday before coverage begins to drop off this weekend. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches will be possible over the next five days, with the highest amounts expected west of I-65. Much of this rain falls today and Friday.

Keep in mind that most of north Alabama has received 2-4" of rainfall in the last 5 days but some areas have seen 6"+. Additional heavy rainfall over saturated areas could lead to flooding of creeks and streams as well as flash flooding.

By the weekend, we return to the more typical summertime storm chances each afternoon peaking at 20-30%. As rain chances go down, temperatures go up. Highs will be back in the low to mid 90s next week.

Huntsville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
