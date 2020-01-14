Scattered showers and storms through Wednesday

One thing's for certain: consistency is lacking in the forecast over the next 7 days. In the short-term, showers and storms increase in coverage heading into Wednesday morning. Any locally heavy rain will continue to put a strain on area rivers and streams. Localized flooding will still be a concern, too. Temperatures Wednesday run over 15 degrees above average - in the lower 70s, until a cold front passes during the evening. As a result, we'll be drier and cool both Thursday and Friday.

Another round of showers an a few embedded storms are expected Saturday ahead of an even stronger cold front. See, Wednesday's front only send highs down to the mid 50s Thursday and Friday. In comparison, once the front passes Saturday night, temperatures Sunday will only be in the mid 40s and as cooler air just continues to filter into North Alabama, lows plummet to the low and mid 20s with highs only reaching the mid 30s Tuesday. With an additional .75" to 1.50" of rain expected through Saturday night, worsening of flooding is possible, but we shouldn't see any severe flooding.

Even with that in mind, a FLOOD WARNING for the Flint River at Brownsboro and the Paint Rock River near Woodville will be in effect in the coming days. Both are expected to hit minor flood stage because of the run off from the past couple of rounds of rain.