Scattered showers and a few storms by tonight

The Tennessee Valley has now had three full days for the flood waters to drop across the region. Still, for the Tennessee River at Florence and at Whitesburg, Flood Warnings remain in effect and the river isn't expected to drop below flood stage until at least next week. Overall today, it will be a fourth day of drying and flooding improvement. Temperatures will be running over 10 degrees above average and it will be a pleasant 70 degrees this afternoon. Clouds are on the increase and showers and a few storms roll in tonight.

Of course, concerns are heightened with the mention of the return of rain. Today through Sunday, long range model forecast differ substantially in rain totals. This means that on the low end, half an inch of rain in total is forecast and on the high end, totals range from 1.5 to 3.0 inches. Amounts that high aren't anticipated and most locations will pick up about an inch. One inch spread out over a few days isn't expected to influence the current flooding and water levels.

Rain largely tapers during the day Thursday, but a few showers remain and we'll keep it mostly cloudy. Temperatures run slightly cooler, with highs in the mid 60s. Expect similar rain chances to continue Friday and Saturday before rain increase in coverage Saturday night through Sunday. This last round of rain is accompanying a cold front, making for a chilly end to the weekend and a downright cold start to the workweek. Monday kicks off in the 20s with highs only in the 40s.