Scattered showers Tuesday, monitoring Thursday's severe and flood threat

Along with our scattered shower chances, today's highs are fairly seasonable - in the mid 60s, but it will be quite breezy. At least it's a warm breeze out of the southeast, gusting at times up to 25-35 mph.

Wednesday is a day of transition with only a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Rain increases in coverage overnight into Thursday with the passage of a warm front. At face value, flooding and flash flooding are big threats with this storm system. However, depending on how things play out with the position of the warm front Thursday (much like our last severe event), this can be a set up for severe weather with hail, wind, and tornadoes all possible. It does at least look likely that we'll see some flooding as area waterways are still swollen from the last round of rain.

Although this rain moves out Friday with the passage of a warm front, it creeps northward again late Saturday and brings the rain right back into play for the end of the weekend. It'll get cooler, too. Highs Sunday are only expected to be in the mid 50s.