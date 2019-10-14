Scattered showers Tuesday, but not the rain we need

We've got a warm front slowly shifting northward tonight through Tuesday. It brings the chance for scattered showers during the day, but the majority of the heavier rain stays farther south in central Alabama. In fact, the closer you are to the TN/AL state line, the lower you can expect the rain totals to be. Generally speaking, locations north of the Tennessee River will only see a trace up to .25" of rain, with areas farther south picking up closer to .50" AT MOST.

Behind this warm front, a cold front sweeps from west to east early Wednesday morning. This keeps scattered showers in the forecast through the predawn hours of Wednesday. Once the front passes, the sun pops back out and highs will only hit the upper 60s. Expect nice fall weather through at least the start of Saturday. Our next chance for rain enters the forecast toward the beginning of next week.