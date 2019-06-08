Scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday

The chance for off and on rain and storms remains with us Sunday and into Monday though coverage and intensity will be slightly lower compared to Friday and Saturday. The heaviest rain Sunday will develop during the heat of the afternoon and it will be scattered in nature so you'll need to check your WAAY 31 StormTracker App's radar regularly to help you dodge the storms.

Into next week, the rain finally tapers as this storm systems trudges eastward. That being said, isolated showers and storms are still possible through at least Thursday. If you need something to look forward to, just know that cooler temperatures are in store by Wednesday and Thursday. While highs still hit near 80, overnight lows drop to near 60 degrees, making for a refreshing start to the day!