Scattered rain and storms for one more day

Tonight through Friday night will be our last decent chances for rain and storms for several days. Fortunately, we haven't dealt with any persistent, heavy rain Thursday so the threat for flooding in the immediate future is a bit lower. Regardless, any intense storms through tomorrow night will be capable of producing locally heavy rain and potentially some localized flooding, too.

Meantime, it definitely stays on the muggy side with lows near 70 and a high in the lower 80s Friday. We'll have scattered showers and storms with an otherwise mostly cloudy sky. By Saturday, the pattern shifts and high pressure begins to build in from the west, effectively shutting off the storms for a few days. As soon as storms become more isolated, temperatures soar to near 90°. At this point, next week is looking hot and dry to start with somewhat "milder" temperatures (lows in the 60s and highs in the mid 80s) by the end of the week.