Scattered afternoon thunderstorms through this weekend

Friday afternoon will once again warm to the low to mid 90s in the Tennessee Valley. With the combination of humidity it will feel more like 100 degrees by mid afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop around noon today with better rain chances by mid to late afternoon. Any strong thunderstorm could produce gusty winds and very heavy rain. Thunderstorm chances will drop off by tonight.

No major changes in the pattern through Sunday with hit or miss thunderstorms each afternoon and evening. However, drier conditions will arrive by early next week along with a warm-up. Highs will return to the mid 90s by Tuesday with isolated upper 90s possible through next Thursday.