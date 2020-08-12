Scattered storms Wednesday, increasing rain chances through Friday

Mostly sunny skies Wednesday morning will bring another quick warm up for North Alabama. This afternoon should once again top out in the low to mid 90s. It has been a hot stretch for North Alabama. The last 7 days Huntsville officially reached 92°, 92°, 94°, 97°, 96°, 98°, and 95 yesterday.

Around noon Wednesday, clouds will increase as our first showers and storms of the day will begin to develop. All of North Alabama has a chance of scattered storms through this evening but severe weather is unlikely.

Though severe weather is unlikely Wednesday, stronger storms are still capable of producing gusty wind, small hail, frequent lightning, and of course, very heavy rain. With storm coverage and clouds increasing Thursday and Friday temperatures will trend lower each afternoon. By Friday afternoon most of North Alabama may only make it to the mid 80s.

Saturday is trending as the final day of widespread showers and storms with much lower chances for the 2nd half of the weekend Sunday. Only a few showers and storms are expected during the afternoon Sunday as well as early next workweek.