Scammers use Google Voice attempting to trick Huntsville Facebook Marketplace seller

You may be a target by scammers and not even realize it.

WAAY 31 dug into a scam involving a Google Voice account and how it's tied to identity theft.

Scammers are using Google Voice to target sellers Scammers are using Google Voice to target sellers

If you're selling things on places like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, you could be targeted as a potential victim of identity theft.

Omekia McNeal told WAAY 31 that five times this month someone as contacted her playing the role of a concerned customer.

In reality, she said they were trying to scam her.

“One of them was telling me, you know, there’s a lot of scams and different things going on, on the internet and they just wanted to make sure I was real," she said.

McNeal said she was messaging people she thought were potential customers on Facebook Marketplace, but they were actually scammers.

McNeal said they kept trying to confirm she was real by sending her a code through Google Voice.

"They kept saying, ‘Well, for me, to make me feel comfortable, is that I’m going to send you a code on your phone and then you just give me that code,'" she explained.

However, McNeal saw that it said not to share the code with anyone.

"I was like, ‘But it says here, 'Do not give the code out to anybody,''" said McNeal. "They went into a mode of trying to convince me. They weren’t hearing that.”

Giving the code to the scammers would have made it so they could create an account in her name, potentially steal her identity and scam others.

McNeal said it's a shame people spend this much time trying to steal instead of actually making something of themselves.

"As much time you’re taking to try and take from someone else illegally, you could use those skills to be able to build your own," she said.

"Like, that’s a skill. It takes time, effort, and planning into being able to come up with some of the outlandish stuff that you see today.”

Elizabeth Garcia, president of the Better Business Bureau, said it you already have a Google Voice account, then it could be linked to several things.

“It could be tied to your personal information, certainly, but also be tied to a credit card number, one of your credit card numbers," said Garcia.

"So, they could get a lot of information from that if they’re savvy enough to get that information. Then, they will sell that information online, in the dark web. There’s so much that could be had simply by sharing that piece of information.”

If you've experienced this and have given the code to someone, you're advised to contact the Identity Theft Resource Center HERE.