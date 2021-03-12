Scammer impersonating Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, demanding money

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a phone scam making the rounds.

The department said on Friday that its telephone number has been cloned to make calls appear that they are coming from the sheriff’s office.

There are reports of people receiving calls informing them that they have either failed to show up for their district court date or they did not show up for jury duty. Scammers are also demanding money to prevent a warrant from being issued for their arrest.

Friday’s notice says “The LCSO DOES NOT OPERATE in this manner, and we DO NOT contact individuals and request funds over the phone, for any reason.”

The sheriff’s office also said there’s a good possibility that the people behind the calls do not live in the U.S., which makes investigating and prosecuting them difficult.

If you’ve fallen victim to this type of scam, contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111.