Savor the sunny 70s while they last

Enjoy it while it lasts...it's the warmest we'll be for quite some time.

Rain arrives ahead of a cold front Thursday morning. It starts as a few light showers, developing into a steadier light to moderate rain through midday. In total, most locations will pick up less than an inch of rain. The rain ends Thursday night and once the cold front passes, it will be much colder Friday. Temperatures hit the mid 30s Friday morning and only make it to the mid 40s during the afternoon.

Sun returns for the weekend. The mornings are frosty and the afternoons cool. A second cold front dives southward Monday into Tuesday, however. This one won't bring a lot of moisture, but boy dies it bring the cold air. Lows Tuesday morning are in the upper 20s with highs expected only in the lower 40s (over 20 degrees below average) in the afternoon!