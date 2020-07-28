SaveSpaceCamp fundraiser kicks off for the U.S. Space & Rocket Center

The negative economic effects of the cororanvirus pandemic continue in Huntsville. The U.S. Space and Rocket Center announced it has seen a dramatic decrease in revenue and operating capital. At this time, the center has exhausted all its local, state and national funding options.

According to Ben Chandler, Chairman of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center Education Foundation, they are “…on a trajectory to have to close the doors of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center Museum, Space Camp, and its sister programs sometime in October.”

Along with a large reduction in employees, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center has launched the #SaveSpaceCamp campaign to raise $1.5 million. These funds will allow the center to remain open through the winter and make it possible to reopen Space Camp in April 2021.

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center Foundation is appealing to Space Camp alumni and others interested in helping the center through an online GoFundMe charity campaign.

Click #SaveSpaceCamp to donate.