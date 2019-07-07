Clear

Saudi Arabian airline announces purchase of up to 50 planes assembled in Mobile

FILE - Rendering of an Airbus A320neo that was ordered for Saudi Arabian Airlines. The company announced an order for 35 to 100 aircraft during the 2019 Paris Air Show. FILE - Rendering of an Airbus A320neo that was ordered for Saudi Arabian Airlines. The company announced an order for 35 to 100 aircraft during the 2019 Paris Air Show.

The Airbus A320 is one of the aircraft that is assembled at the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama.

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 7:44 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Saudi Arabian airline flyadeal annouced they have ordered at least 30 Airbus A320neo aircraft with an option to buy an additional 20 in the future. 

The airline made the annoucement on Sunday, which marks a shift away from their original plan to buy up to 50 Boeing 737 Max planes, according to CNN.

Flyadeal didn't mention either of the two fatal crashes of the Boeing planes in its statement, but said that the move was "in response to continuing growth in passenger demand across domestic, regional and international routes.

An agreement was signed off on by the Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (SAUDIA) during the 2019 Paris Air Show. Deliveries of the planes are set to begin in 2021. 

The Airbus A320 is one of the airlines assembled at the U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events