Saudi Arabian airline announces purchase of up to 50 planes assembled in Mobile

Saudi Arabian airline flyadeal annouced they have ordered at least 30 Airbus A320neo aircraft with an option to buy an additional 20 in the future.

The airline made the annoucement on Sunday, which marks a shift away from their original plan to buy up to 50 Boeing 737 Max planes, according to CNN.

Flyadeal didn't mention either of the two fatal crashes of the Boeing planes in its statement, but said that the move was "in response to continuing growth in passenger demand across domestic, regional and international routes.

An agreement was signed off on by the Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (SAUDIA) during the 2019 Paris Air Show. Deliveries of the planes are set to begin in 2021.

The Airbus A320 is one of the airlines assembled at the U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama.