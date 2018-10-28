Huntsville police confirm a chase started near Kroger on Oakwood and Memorial Parkway Saturday, after a police officer spotted a stolen orange Chevrolet Avalanche. When the chase started the driver, Steven Houston Van-Bibber II, made his way from Huntsville to Decatur were troopers used spikes to try and slow him down. Next, he turned around headed North, making his way to near the North River Storage area in Tanner. Police say the pickup he was driving was reported stolen on October 15th. Saturday Van-Bibber was facing theft of property, attempting to flee police, reckless endangerment, and possession of drug charges.
Related Content
- Saturday police chase stretches three counties
- Police Chase Ends in Wreck
- Two in custody after Marshall County police chase
- Two facing drug charges after multi-county police chase
- Decatur police investigating Saturday shooting
- Burglary suspects lead police on chase
- Suspects from afternoon police chase identified
- Two arrested after police chase in Decatur
- Troopers, deputies chase driver in Madison County
- Bessemer police chase suspect who stole police car
Scroll for more content...