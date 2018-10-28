Clear

Saturday police chase stretches three counties

A police chase Saturday stretched three Tennessee Valley counties before finally ending in Limestone.

Posted: Oct. 27, 2018 11:29 PM
Updated: Oct. 27, 2018 11:56 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Huntsville police confirm a chase started near Kroger on Oakwood and Memorial Parkway Saturday, after a police officer spotted a stolen orange Chevrolet Avalanche. When the chase started the driver, Steven Houston Van-Bibber II, made his way from Huntsville to Decatur were troopers used spikes to try and slow him down. Next, he turned around headed North, making his way to near the North River Storage area in Tanner. Police say the pickup he was driving was reported stolen on October 15th. Saturday Van-Bibber was facing theft of property, attempting to flee police, reckless endangerment, and possession of drug charges.

