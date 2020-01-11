Saturday morning severe weather update

A powerful line of severe thunderstorms continues to approach north Alabama this morning. Numerous Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and a few Tornado Warnings are currently in effect across Mississippi at this hour. This line of storms will continue to push eastward this morning bringing the risk of severe storms throughout the morning and into the afternoon across all of north Alabama. Here is our latest timing on the arrival of these severe storms where you are.

Shoals: 9 AM - Noon

I-65 Corridor: Noon - 2 PM

Sand Mountain: 2 PM - 5 PM

All modes of severe weather are possible today, with the greatest concern being damaging winds of 60 to 70 miles per hour. Tornadoes will also possible along the main line of storms as well as any discrete storms that form ahead of the main line. Flash flooding is also possible. The severe weather threat will be over across north Alabama by 6 PM tonight. Even outside of thunderstorms, it will be very windy today, with gusts up to 40 to 50 miles per hour especially in higher elevations. All of north Alabama remains under a Wind Advisory until 9 PM tonight.

