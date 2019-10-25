Saturday is wet and windy across North Alabama

The main threat is the rain, which after a very wet Friday, can extend the threat for localized flooding and ponding on roadways. Generally, the heavy rain from Friday will be replaced by more showery activity Saturday morning through midday. A cold front passing during the afternoon will bring one last round of heavier rain, along with the chance for a strong storm. In between, things get breezy with winds out of the southeast gusting up to 25 mph.

North Alabama can expect an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain through Saturday evening. Higher rainfall totals should be focused farther west through the Shoals. The flash flood threat is fairly low, but not zero. This is also the case with the threat for severe weather. Our southeastern counties are included in a "Marginal Risk" for severe weather, meaning a strong to severe storms will be isolated if they occur in the outlined area. Damaging wind is the main threat, and the tornado risk is low, not non-existent.

Once the rain moves out, Sunday will be cloudy and cool. We get a couple more mainly dry days in Monday and Tuesday before rain chances increase starting Wednesday. At this point, there is little to no confidence in the forecast past Wednesday, but be on the lookout for a chilly and damp Halloween evening!