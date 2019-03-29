Saturday evening storms, a taste of winter Sunday

For the past few days, we've had glorious weather. Sunshine, warm temperatures, and no worry of overnight frost. That's all going to change in the next 24 hours. At least your Saturday will start out quiet and mainly dry. A spotty shower is possible with an otherwise mostly cloudy sky in the morning. During the afternoon, a few storms can develop ahead of the cold front. The bulk of the rain will sweep through as the front passes just before midnight.

While there's no widespread threat for severe weather Saturday, an isolated severe storm is not out of the question. The Shoals will see the better chance at strong storms as they weaken on their track toward the east. Regardless, any stronger storms will bring the threat of gusty wind and small hail. Heavy rain will fall as well, so plan accordingly if you have plans to be out and about Saturday night.

Sunday is mainly dry and much cooler. Temperatures drop to the lower 40s by Sunday morning and only reach the mid 50s during the afternoon. Sunday night, lows run about 10 degrees below average. Clouds are expected as of now for Monday night, but a clearer sky can allow for light frost development. Fortunately, temperatures moderate pretty quickly and by Wednesday, we'll be back to the lower 70s.