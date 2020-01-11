Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Wind Advisory - Flood Warning - Severe Thunderstorm Warning - Tornado Watch - Flood Advisory - Tornado Warning View Alerts

Saturday afternoon severe weather update

A strong to severe line of thunderstorms is tracking through North Alabama. Severe weather is possible through late afternoon today.

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 12:34 PM
Updated: Jan 11, 2020 12:35 PM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

A line of storms continues to push eastward this afternoon bringing the risk of severe storms for the rest of your Saturday afternoon for areas of North Alabama east of I-65. Here is our latest timing on the arrival of these severe storms where you are.

Huntsville Metro: 1 - 2 PM
Sand Mountain: 2 PM - 3 PM

All modes of severe weather are possible today, with the greatest concern being damaging winds of 60 to 70 miles per hour. Tornadoes will also possible along the main line.  Flash flooding is also possible. The severe weather threat will be over across north Alabama by around 4 PM. Even outside of thunderstorms, it will be very windy today, with gusts up to 40 to 50 miles per hour especially in higher elevations. All of north Alabama remains under a Wind Advisory until 9 PM tonight.

We will monitor the situation throughout the day and provide updates on air an online at waaytv.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 71°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events