Saturday afternoon severe weather update

A line of storms continues to push eastward this afternoon bringing the risk of severe storms for the rest of your Saturday afternoon for areas of North Alabama east of I-65. Here is our latest timing on the arrival of these severe storms where you are.

Huntsville Metro: 1 - 2 PM

Sand Mountain: 2 PM - 3 PM

All modes of severe weather are possible today, with the greatest concern being damaging winds of 60 to 70 miles per hour. Tornadoes will also possible along the main line. Flash flooding is also possible. The severe weather threat will be over across north Alabama by around 4 PM. Even outside of thunderstorms, it will be very windy today, with gusts up to 40 to 50 miles per hour especially in higher elevations. All of north Alabama remains under a Wind Advisory until 9 PM tonight.

We will monitor the situation throughout the day and provide updates on air an online at waaytv.com.