Saturday, Sunday or both? Here’s when North Alabama communities suggest you trick-or-treat

Whenever Oct. 31 falls on a Sunday, we get lots of calls and emails asking if people where they live will be Halloween trick-or-treating that day or Saturday.

This year, we reached out to 77 North Alabama cities and towns to see what they are telling their citizens: Saturday? Sunday? Whenever you want? BOTH?

Below is what we learned. If you’re a city/town on the list with “No Response” and want us to update the list, email us at newsroom@waaytv.com. (And if you’re a city/town we overlooked, email us about that, too!)

For all those who celebrate it (no matter the day): Happy Halloween!

Albertville: No response

Anderson: Personal preference

Arab: Sunday

Ardmore: Sunday

Athens: Sunday

Boaz: Personal preference. The city will host its annual Monster Mash at the Mill at Old Mill Park from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday

Bridgeport: Trunk or Treat on Saturday.

Cherokee: Trunk or Treat on Saturday

Collinsville: Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday on Main Street

Courtland: No response

Crossville: No response

Cullman: Personal preference. “Whatever you decide, we just ask that everyone be careful and have fun!”

Decatur: “The city of Decatur is leaving the holiday up to parents and events scheduled by community organizations.”

Including:

October 28: Downtown Decatur Trick or Treat (5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.) – Sponsored by the 3rd Friday Downtown Decatur Organizers

October 31: Delano Park Halloween Event (2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.) – Carnegie Visual Arts / Decatur Public Library will provide activities for children. (Rain location: Fort Decatur)

Douglas: Personal preference, “but most everyone I have spoken to (parents) is doing it Saturday night.”

Dutton: Personal preference

Elkmont: Sunday

Eva: Personal preference

Falkville: Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Falkville Town Hall

Florence: Saturday

Fort Payne: Celebrations/events on both days

Fyffe: Personal preference, “assumes most citizens will celebrate Saturday”

Geraldine: Saturday. Community Trunk or Treat at Geraldine High School at 4 p.m.

Grant: Sunday

Guntersville: Personal preference

Gurley: Sunday. Trunk or Treat at Charles Stone Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Hammondville: Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Hartselle: Personal preference

Henegar: Saturday

Hillsboro: Personal preference

Hodges: No response

Hollywood: Saturday

Huntsville: Personal preference

Hytop: No response

Ider: Saturday

Killen: Personal preference

Langston: Saturday

Leighton: Personal preference, but church and fire department hosting events on Saturday

Lexington: Saturday

Littleville: No response

Madison: Personal preference. “Not telling residents when or how much candy to eat”

Mentone: No response

Mooresville: Sunday

Moulton: No response

Muscle Shoals: Sunday, Muscle Shoals Police Department Trunk or Treat from 5 to 8 p.m.

New Hope: No response

North Courtland: No response

Owens Cross Roads: Encouraging Saturday, but not mandating it. Halloween Drive-thru Trick or Treating Extravaganza is 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Owen Cross Roads City Hall, 9032 Hwy. 431 South

Paint Rock: No response

Phil Campbell: No response

Pine Ridge: No response

Pisgah: Personal preference

Pleasant Groves: Friday

Powell: No response

Priceville: Sunday

Rainsville: Saturday. Rainsville Spooktacular will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Rainsville City Park.

Red Bay: Saturday

Rogersville: Sunday

Russellville: Sunday (Chamber of Commerce event on Saturday)

St. Florian: Saturday

Sardis City: No response

Scottsboro: Saturday

Section: Sunday (Trunk or Treat in the Park 5–7 p.m.)

Sheffield: Sunday

Shiloh: Saturday (Trunk or Treat 4:30 p.m. at Town Hall)

Skyline: No response

Somerville: Sunday

Stevenson: Sunday. Trunk or Treat on Main Street!”

Sylvania: Saturday

Town Creek: Personal preference

Triana: No response

Trinity: Personal preference

Tuscumbia: Sunday

Union Grove: Saturday

Valley Head: Saturday (Halloween Drive-Thru Around The Square at 4 p.m.)

Vina: Saturday

Waterloo: Saturday

Woodville: Sunday