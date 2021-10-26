Saturday, Sunday or both? Here’s when North Alabama communities suggest you trick-or-treat

Whenever Oct. 31 falls on a Sunday, we get lots of calls and emails asking if people where they live will be Halloween trick-or-treating that day or Saturday.
This year, we reached out to 77 North Alabama cities and towns to see what they are telling their citizens: Saturday? Sunday? Whenever you want? BOTH?
Below is what we learned. If you’re a city/town on the list with “No Response” and want us to update the list, email us at newsroom@waaytv.com. (And if you’re a city/town we overlooked, email us about that, too!)
For all those who celebrate it (no matter the day): Happy Halloween!
Albertville: No response
Anderson: Personal preference
Arab: Sunday
Ardmore: Sunday
Athens: Sunday
Boaz: Personal preference. The city will host its annual Monster Mash at the Mill at Old Mill Park from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday
Bridgeport: Trunk or Treat on Saturday.
Cherokee: Trunk or Treat on Saturday
Collinsville: Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday on Main Street
Courtland: No response
Crossville: No response
Cullman: Personal preference. “Whatever you decide, we just ask that everyone be careful and have fun!”
Decatur: “The city of Decatur is leaving the holiday up to parents and events scheduled by community organizations.”
Including:
October 28: Downtown Decatur Trick or Treat (5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.) – Sponsored by the 3rd Friday Downtown Decatur Organizers
October 31: Delano Park Halloween Event (2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.) – Carnegie Visual Arts / Decatur Public Library will provide activities for children. (Rain location: Fort Decatur)
Douglas: Personal preference, “but most everyone I have spoken to (parents) is doing it Saturday night.”
Dutton: Personal preference
Elkmont: Sunday
Eva: Personal preference
Falkville: Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Falkville Town Hall
Florence: Saturday
Fort Payne: Celebrations/events on both days
Fyffe: Personal preference, “assumes most citizens will celebrate Saturday”
Geraldine: Saturday. Community Trunk or Treat at Geraldine High School at 4 p.m.
Grant: Sunday
Guntersville: Personal preference
Gurley: Sunday. Trunk or Treat at Charles Stone Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Hammondville: Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Hartselle: Personal preference
Henegar: Saturday
Hillsboro: Personal preference
Hodges: No response
Hollywood: Saturday
Huntsville: Personal preference
Hytop: No response
Ider: Saturday
Killen: Personal preference
Langston: Saturday
Leighton: Personal preference, but church and fire department hosting events on Saturday
Lexington: Saturday
Littleville: No response
Madison: Personal preference. “Not telling residents when or how much candy to eat”
Mentone: No response
Mooresville: Sunday
Moulton: No response
Muscle Shoals: Sunday, Muscle Shoals Police Department Trunk or Treat from 5 to 8 p.m.
New Hope: No response
North Courtland: No response
Owens Cross Roads: Encouraging Saturday, but not mandating it. Halloween Drive-thru Trick or Treating Extravaganza is 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Owen Cross Roads City Hall, 9032 Hwy. 431 South
Paint Rock: No response
Phil Campbell: No response
Pine Ridge: No response
Pisgah: Personal preference
Pleasant Groves: Friday
Powell: No response
Priceville: Sunday
Rainsville: Saturday. Rainsville Spooktacular will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Rainsville City Park.
Red Bay: Saturday
Rogersville: Sunday
Russellville: Sunday (Chamber of Commerce event on Saturday)
St. Florian: Saturday
Sardis City: No response
Scottsboro: Saturday
Section: Sunday (Trunk or Treat in the Park 5–7 p.m.)
Sheffield: Sunday
Shiloh: Saturday (Trunk or Treat 4:30 p.m. at Town Hall)
Skyline: No response
Somerville: Sunday
Stevenson: Sunday. Trunk or Treat on Main Street!”
Sylvania: Saturday
Town Creek: Personal preference
Triana: No response
Trinity: Personal preference
Tuscumbia: Sunday
Union Grove: Saturday
Valley Head: Saturday (Halloween Drive-Thru Around The Square at 4 p.m.)
Vina: Saturday
Waterloo: Saturday
Woodville: Sunday