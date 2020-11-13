Santa will be visiting Parkway Place Mall during the holiday season

Even a pandemic can't stop Santa from spreading joy this holiday season.

Families will still get the chance to meet and greet him at Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville. However, there are precautions in place.

Everyone is required to wear a mask the entire time and you will remain six feet apart from Mr. Claus.

Still, it is a tradition the mall is grateful to bring back.

"I think that so many of us this year are just looking to see the Christmas lights and the joy of Christmas this year and celebrate something very magical and fun every single year," General Manager Molly Bell said. "To be able to provide that tradition again this year, we are just looking forward to seeing smiling faces and joy, and that's what we are able to provide this holiday season."

Santa will be at the mall from Friday, Nov. 27 until Christmas Eve. The mall suggests families make appointments ahead of time to avoid lines. Click here to make a reservation.

Walk-ups will be allowed during the first and last hour of the day, time permitting.

Santa will be available for photos during the following times:

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Set Closed on 11/30 & 12/7