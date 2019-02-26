Clear
Sanders presidential campaign raises $10 million in six days

The amount is still just a small percentage of donations for President Trump's reelection.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 8:00 AM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 8:06 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Bernie Sanders campaign for President in 2020 raised $10 million in the six days since he announced he is running for office, The New York Times reported. Of those contributions, Sanders raised $6 million in the first 24 hours after he announced his candidacy last Tuesday. CNN reported the donations came from all 50 states and averaged out to $27. The money far exceeds the $1.5 million Kamala Harris raised in the 24 hours after she announced her run for the White House.

The amount is dwarfed in comparison to the money President Trump has already raised for his 2020 reelection campaign. Numbers released at the beginning of February by US News and World Reports show he has received $70 million in donations since he took office. The last quarter of 2018 saw $6.9 million raised, the bulk of which were from individual donations of $200 or less.

