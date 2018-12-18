Sanders: White House ready to work with Congress

Clear
Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 10:34 AM
Posted By: AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the White House is willing to work with Congress to avert a partial government shutdown.

President Donald Trump has been demanding $5 billion to fund his long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall, but Democrats have balked at giving him any more than $1.6 billion for border security. A shutdown could happen at midnight Friday.

Sanders said on Fox News on Tuesday there are "other ways that we can get to that $5 billion," including one bill she says would provide $26 billion in border security, including $1.6 billion for the wall.

She says, "That's something that we would be able to support" as long as it's coupled with other funding, such as using defense money on border security.

She adds that, "At the end of the day, we don't want to shut down the government. We want to shut down the border from illegal immigration."

