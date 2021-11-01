State Rep. Sanderford opts against re-election run in 2022

After 33 years, state Rep. Howard Sanderford, R-Huntsville, has announced he will not seek re-election in 2022.

Sanderford was first elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in a 1989 special election. He said representing the citizens of Huntsville and Madison County was “the honor of a lifetime,” but he feels it’s time to let someone else take on the job.

“I will leave the Legislature with the knowledge that Alabama is a better place to live, work and raise a family than it was when I first took office more than three decades ago,” Sanderford said.

Sanderford currently services as chairman of the House Boards, Agencies and Commissions Committee and co-chairs the Joint Legislative Sunset Committee, which handles oversight, reviews and renewals for around 100 occupational licensure boards and other agencies in Alabama.

He also holds seats on the House Constitution, Campaign and Elections; Internal Affairs; Technology and Research; and Madison County Legislation committees. He chairs the Alabama Legislative Medal of Honor for Law Enforcement and is a member of the Alabama Space Authority.

Prior to political office, Sanderford worked with IBM in Huntsville and founded Computer Leasing Company Inc. He also served as chairman of the Madison County Republican Executive Committee.