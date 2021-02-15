Sand Mountain emergency management agencies keeping an eye on the roads

Emergency management directors from across Sand Mountain say right now, their main concern going into Monday night is black ice.

They're encouraging everyone to stay off the roads.

Marshall County EMA director Anita McBurnett added a big concern right now is the severe cold and wind chill.

DeKalb County EMA says that public works most likely will treat the roads through the night, but that depends on the rain.

Jackson County public works crews are planning to head out first thing in the morning to put brine on the road.